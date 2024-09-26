Today, Timberland unveiled the Christopher Wallace Collection to commemorate the 30th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s debut album, Ready to Die. Celebrating Biggie’s cultural influence, Timberland has introduced two unique styles of its iconic 6-inch boot as part of the Christopher Wallace Pack. These boots pay tribute to Biggie’s lasting impact on hip-hop, fashion, and street culture.

Biggie made Timberland boots a staple of urban fashion in the ‘90s, cementing the brand’s association with authenticity and resilience in hip-hop. The collection, available in wheat and black, features detailed elements like iconic visuals and lyrics from Ready to Die. Notable features include an album cover-inspired shoe tongue and badoink, gold-toned accents, and laser-etched designs.

The marketing campaign will feature an Emmy-nominated hyperrealistic avatar of Biggie. Timberland is also partnering with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, which will support literacy programs through sales donations.

The collection will be available in men’s and kid’s sizes starting September 27th at select Foot Locker and Champs Sports locations and online.