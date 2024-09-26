Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar’s “Goosebumps” Video Surpasses 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar’s psychedelic video for their 2016 hit “goosebumps” has officially surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. Directed by BRTHR, the visually captivating video marks the second time both artists have entered YouTube’s Billion Views Club as lead, featured artists, or collaborators.

“Goosebumps,” a standout track from Scott’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight album, continues to resonate with fans, solidifying its place as one of the duo’s most iconic collaborations. The milestone highlights the song’s enduring popularity nearly eight years after its release.

In related news, Travis Scott’s decade-old mixtape DAYS BEFORE RODEO has officially hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking a significant milestone for the Houston rapper. Initially released in 2014, DAYS BEFORE RODEO has been celebrated for its transformative impact on hip-hop; its re-release in August 2024 solidified its status as the highest-selling rap album of the year.

The mixtape debuted on streaming platforms for the first time on August 23, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 361,000 units. Following the shipment of its vinyl editions, it climbed to the top spot in its fourth week of release, racking up 156,000 album-equivalent units, a 1,295% increase.

This marks Scott’s fourth consecutive No. 1, following Utopia (2023), Astroworld (2018), and Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight (2016). The re-release has reignited enthusiasm around tracks like “Mamacita” and “Don’t Play,” showcasing collaborations with artists like Young Thug, Big Sean, and The 1975.

Produced by Metro Boomin, Lex Luger, and Travis Scott, DAYS BEFORE RODEO‘s gritty, moody sound helped redefine hip-hop’s sonic landscape and established Scott as a trailblazer.

Scott’s CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR continues with stops in Australia and New Zealand in October, and a one-night-only show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on October 9, 2024.