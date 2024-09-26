NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Mayor Eric Adams of New York City has been indicted on federal charges of bribery conspiracy, fraud, and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday. The charges stem from a three-year investigation that examined Adams’s dealings with foreign nationals, particularly his alleged ties to the Turkish government.

The indictment accuses Adams of accepting and seeking illegal foreign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign. It also alleges that the corrupt activities continued after his inauguration, with Adams preparing for future elections by planning to solicit more illegal donations and granting favors to those who supported his mayoral bid.

One of the most significant allegations involves Adams’s relationship with a “senior official in the Turkish diplomatic establishment.” The indictment claims this official facilitated illegal donations and provided Adams with luxury gifts, including heavily discounted flights on Turkish Airlines and stays at high-end hotels. The New York Times reports that during a 2017 trip, Adams and two others stayed at the Bentley Suite in the St. Regis Istanbul for less than $600, despite the typical cost being around $7,000.

Businesses are also accused of bypassing New York City’s campaign finance rules by funneling large donations through employees, enabling Adams to secure public matching funds illegally. The mayor allegedly used U.S.-based straw donors to conceal these illicit contributions.

Adams, a known world traveler, allegedly flew Turkish Airlines despite the inconvenience because of his free travel benefits, valued at tens of thousands of dollars. The indictment highlights one instance in 2017 when Adams’s partner was surprised to learn he was in Turkey, as she had believed he was flying to France.

This story is developing…