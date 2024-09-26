Wack 100 Predicts Diddy Will Receive 15 Years Prison Time

On the latest episode of No Jumper, host Adam22 and rapper manager Wack 100 made bold predictions about Diddy’s career, speculating that the music mogul could face serious prison time. The conversation centered around whether Diddy, born Sean Combs, might turn on his friends to reduce his sentence.

“It’s not looking good,” Adam22 said of Diddy’s future in the industry.

Wack 100 took the speculation further, predicting that Diddy could face up to 15 years in prison. “But because I know he will tell [everything to the feds for less time in prison]… Whatever he knows. Top of the pyramid knows what is going on at the top of the pyramid,” Wack added.

You can see it all below.