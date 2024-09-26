WWE has announced that Summerslam 2025 will take over MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Cardi B, linking with the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair, is helping the sports entertainment giant announce the summer wrestling staple’s move to two nights.

The massive event will be set for Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. You can see the promo video below