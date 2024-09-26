Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

WATCH: Cardi B Tag Teams with WWE Announce Summerslam Will Move to Two Nights in 2025

September 26, 2024
Shawn Grant

WWE has announced that Summerslam 2025 will take over MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Cardi B, linking with the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair, is helping the sports entertainment giant announce the summer wrestling staple’s move to two nights.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The massive event will be set for Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. You can see the promo video below