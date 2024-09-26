Is it us or is Tyler Perry everywhere? Well, now he’s on the small screen with his first series on Netflix and we have the initial full trailer for Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black. The trailer offers a glimpse into a world filled with sex, nightclubs, family drama, scandals, and even an explosive car scene. This trailer comes after a teaser was dropped earlier this month, and Netflix has also unveiled new images and the official key art for the series.

As we mentioned, Beauty in Black marks Tyler Perry’s first television project with Netflix, expanding their partnership that initially focused on films. The deal was later amended to include a first-look series agreement, and this show is the first to emerge from that collaboration.

Get this, while much of the show’s details remain a mystery, the official synopsis provides some insight into the plot:

“Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading vastly different lives. Kimmie (played by Taylor Polidore Williams) is struggling to survive after being kicked out by her mother, while Mallory (played by Crystle Stewart) is at the helm of a successful business. Despite their contrasting paths, their lives become unexpectedly intertwined.”

But hold up, Netflix’s Tudum added more context, describing the series as set in Atlanta and centered around a wealthy Black family at the top of a hair care empire, alongside an exotic dancer entangled in the dangerous world of the Magic City strip club. The description hints at an intense intersection of these two seemingly unrelated worlds.

Speaking to Tudum, Perry said, “The hair care business here is huge [and] Magic City is huge, and I was like, ‘What happens if those worlds collided — the stripper world and this hair care business?’ Never ever underestimate the power of the underdog.”

The cast of Beauty in Black features Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Ricco Ross as Horace, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Richard Lawson as Norman, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Julian Horton as Roy, Terrell Carter as Varney, and Shannon Wallace as Calvin. Other key roles include Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Joy Rovaris as Gillian, Xavier Smalls as Angel, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, and Tamera “Tee” Kissen as Body.

Behind the camera, the hot new series is produced by Tyler Perry Studios, with Perry serving as creator, director, writer, and executive producer. Will Areu, Angi Bones, and Tony L. Strickland also produce for Tyler Perry Studios.

If you’re ready toPart 1 of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is set to premiere on October 24 on Netflix. The release date for the second part of the series has yet to be announced.

Check out the first full trailer for the series below.