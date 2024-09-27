adidas Basketball Unveils HBCU Crazy 8 Low Collection in Celebration of Homecoming 2024

adidas Basketball has officially launched the HBCU Crazy 8 Low collection, a vibrant and meaningful tribute to the rich legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This collection, featuring five distinct colorways, arrives just in time for the 2024 Homecoming season, paying homage to each partner school’s culture, heritage, and community.
Homecoming, a hallmark of HBCU life, is more than just a reunion. It’s a celebration of sport, fashion, and culture where students, alumni, and supporters gather to embrace the unique spirit of their universities. The HBCU Crazy 8 Low collection captures this energy, weaving school colors, logos, and historical motifs into the design of each shoe.
The collection includes the following schools, each with its own dedicated sneaker:
- Alabama State University (Homecoming: October 5th vs. FAMU)
- Alcorn State University (Homecoming: October 5th vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff)
- Grambling State University (Homecoming: October 19th vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff)
- Prairie View A&M University (Homecoming: October 26th vs. TAM-Commerce)
- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (Homecoming: October 26th vs. Mississippi Valley State)
The design of the Crazy 8 Low sneakers features a smooth leather and mesh upper, accented with shiny patent leather Three Stripes. Each sneaker’s bold color blocking reflects pivotal moments from HBCU history, infusing school pride and tradition into every step.
The HBCU Crazy 8 Low collection is priced at $120 and will be available for purchase on adidas.com starting October 1, 2024, just ahead of this year’s Homecoming celebrations.