BIA Releases New Single “Pissed Off” Featuring Lil Yachty

Chart-topping global artist BIA releases her new single, “PISSED OFF,” featuring Lil Yachty. The multi-platinum rapper unleashes her new track and music video amid her supporting role on the second leg of Nicki Minaj’s historic Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which is currently underway.

BIA’s career is driven by her versatility, and coming off the aspirational highs of her contributions to the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die soundtrack, BIA is crisp and sharp-witted over the droning 808s of “PISSED OFF,” matching Lil Yachty’s shrill delivery with compelling inflection trickery of her own. In the music video, a fur-laden BIA, accompanied by a few friends—Lil Yachty included—take to the streets to deliver their disgust in resplendent style.

In the days leading up to the single release, BIA announced “PISSED OFF” with a TikTok preview that quickly amassed over 100,000 views in two days. The “London” rapper has spent much of 2024 working on new music, and her audience is excited for new material.

Advertisement

Her latest single also follows her hugely successful 2023 album, Really Her and Really Her (Int’l Deluxe), which produced two Billboard Rhythmic Top 40 placements, “London” featuring J. Cole and “I’m That Bitch” featuring Timbaland.

BIA’s heightened success and popularity has fueled her ventures into the entertainment and business world. She has become a mainstay at major live sporting events, performing at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend and helping to soundtrack the NHL Playoffs and Women’s World Cup. Her recently-launched cosmetic brand, Beauty For Certain, makes a cameo in BIA’s video for “Lights Out,” which features GRAMMY nominee J.I.D. and makes a home on the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die soundtrack.