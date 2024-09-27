BigXthaPlug Drops New Single “Change Me”

image001

Dallas’ multi-platinum hip-hop sensation BigXthaPlug has again made waves in the music world by releasing his latest single, “Change Me.” Dropped through United Masters Group and produced by BandPlay, Tony Coles, and Charley Cooks, the track is a bold declaration of BigXthaPlug’s dedication to staying true to himself despite his meteoric rise to fame.

Following the release of his high-energy music video “The Largest” earlier this week, “Change Me” showcases a new side of the rapper. With a blend of soulful vocals and a hard-hitting beat, BigXthaPlug reflects on his journey from humble beginnings to the spotlight. His sound, inspired by the classic hip-hop era of the ’70s and ’80s, is marked by his powerful storytelling and introspective lyrics.

In the track, BigXthaPlug rejects the superficiality of fame, rapping, “I’ll never change, I am the same, just hit me. The only thing that’s changed is my paper. Forget about the diamonds and chains on my pendant.” The chorus further emphasizes his determination to remain grounded, declaring, “I won’t let them change me, I’ll forever remain.”

Closing with the line, “I come out on these folks that say X changed, I am standing on 10 with my name,” BigXthaPlug reassures his fans that he remains unwavering in his authenticity. As he continues to rise, his ability to blend hard-hitting beats with raw emotion cements his place as one of the most promising voices in the hip-hop industry today.