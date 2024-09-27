This week, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal troubles took a bizarre turn as his attorney attempted to explain a peculiar detail from the ongoing investigation into the music mogul. According to Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, the massive stash of baby oil seized by Homeland Security during raids on Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes was due to Diddy allegedly purchasing the product in bulk from Costco.

However, Costco has just debunked that alibi.

In a statement to TMZ, a spokesperson for Costco confirmed that none of the retailer’s U.S. locations carry baby oil. Despite Agnifilo’s claims, the spokesperson made it clear that the members-only warehouse does not sell the product. To rule out any confusion, TMZ also checked with Sam’s Club, another major warehouse retailer, only to find the same result—no baby oil on their shelves either.

With both retailers clearing up the misunderstanding, the explanation behind Diddy’s stockpile of baby oil remains murky, leaving many questions about the true nature of the confiscated items. As the investigation continues to unfold, this odd twist adds another layer of intrigue to Diddy’s already complex legal saga.