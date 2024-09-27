This is exhausting. Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new a lawsuit from an unnamed woman who is accusing him of drugging, manipulating, and mistreating her over a four-year period. The lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, outlines claims of emotional abuse, non-consensual behavior, and attempts to control her actions, reportedly taking place from the fall of 2020 until July 2023.

Here we go … The woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleges that Combs forced her into situations against her will and that he and his staff recorded their interactions without her knowledge. The lawsuit also states that Combs used intimidation tactics to keep her compliant, leading to anxiety and depression.

Obviously these disurbing allegations come on top of other legal issues Combs is facing, including charges related to racketeering and transportation crimes. Homeland Security agents raided his Los Angeles and Miami homes in March 2023.

Get this, Jane Doe’s legal team from Napoli Shkolnik emphasized the importance of accountability, stating, “No one is above the law.” Attorney Marie Napoli added, “Recent high-profile lawsuits aim to hold these celebrities accountable, potentially transforming industry practices and providing justice for victims. Fame and wealth do not protect Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from serious allegations.”

The detailed lawsuit claims Jane Doe first met Combs in 2020 during an overseas trip. After visiting him in Miami in 2022, she allegedly woke up with unexplained injuries, including bruising and a bite mark on her heel, with no recollection of how they occurred.

It gets darker as with all these Diddy lawsuits. It also alleges that Jane Doe was given an unknown substance, later identified as ketamine, which caused her to black out. She later discovered she was pregnant, but during this time, Yung Miami—real name Caresha Brownlee, a rapper and Combs’ ex-girlfriend—allegedly harassed her, urging her to terminate the pregnancy. Jane Doe later experienced a miscarriage and reportedly cut off contact with Combs for several months.

However, by late 2022, the lawsuit claims Combs began contacting her again, pressuring her to travel and spend time with him. It alleges that he repeatedly coerced her into unwanted situations, often through persistent messages, calls, and third-party contacts.

What’s more, the complaint details continued mistreatment, including providing her with substances that caused memory loss and leaving her disoriented after interactions. In one instance in July 2023, Jane Doe allegedly consumed water that tasted strange, making her feel unwell and confused the next day.

Diving in, over the course of their interactions, the lawsuit claims Combs frequently pressured her into situations involving other individuals despite her objections. He allegedly monitored her movements and communications, and discouraged her from pursuing work, controlling her finances by providing an allowance.

Jane Doe is seeking damages from Combs for the alleged psychological, emotional, and physical harm caused during their relationship.

And on and on we go with this mess.