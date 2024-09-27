Hard Rock International Launches 25th Annual PINKTOBER Campaign with Special Auctions and Global Activations

Pinktober Guitar Rental

In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hard Rock International proudly kicks off its 25th annual PINKTOBER campaign, raising funds and awareness for breast cancer research worldwide. Since PINKTOBER’s inception, Hard Rock has raised over $12 million, with $1.3 million raised in 2023 alone. This year, the campaign begins with a $100,000 donation to the American Cancer Society from the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, continuing its commitment to advocacy, research, and patient support.

In addition to this donation, Hard Rock will hold exclusive auctions, activations, and special offers across its Hotels, Cafes, Casinos, and Rock Shops®. Proceeds from these initiatives will go to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation to support breast cancer awareness and research efforts.

Highlighting this year’s campaign is a partnership with Lionel Messi and Oracle Red Bull Racing. From October 1 through November 22, 2024, fans will have the chance to bid on rare, autographed items. Messi, a Hard Rock ambassador, will donate a pair of pink cleats worn during a historic Inter Miami CF match. Meanwhile, Oracle Red Bull Racing will offer autographed gear from drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Proceeds from the auction will benefit both the Hard Rock Heals Foundation and Wings For Life, a charity focused on spinal cord research.

As part of the campaign, Hard Rock’s branding on Oracle Red Bull Racing’s cars and driver gear will turn pink, symbolizing the union of sports, speed, and purpose in the fight against breast cancer.

With global activations and once-in-a-lifetime memorabilia, this year’s PINKTOBER campaign promises to leave a lasting impact on breast cancer research and awareness efforts.