As we all know 50 Cent has long been one of the few rappers outspoken about the allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding Diddy. He has repeatedly trolled the music mogul, sharing memes involving baby oil and teasing the idea of a documentary about the accusations. Earlier this year, 50 posted a mock poster for a potential docuseries titled “Diddy Do It?” and has continued to hint at creating content around the subject.

Now in a recent interview on The Enthusiast Podcast with Lincoln Salazar, 50 Cent discussed various topics, including his planned Netflix docuseries on Diddy. Salazar jokingly referred to the project as “Diddy Do I?”—a cue that 50 took to humorously respond, “He did it. No, he did it. He did it,” nodding with a mischievous smile. He emphasized, “And I’m the only one who’s been vocal about this long before.”

Sometimes it’s cool to be basic or normal 😆LOL • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/z6GDtHLibs — 50cent (@50cent) September 26, 2024

What’s more, 50 Cent further explained his distance from Diddy’s infamous parties, adding, “But I also didn’t participate. I also didn’t go to those parties. So a lot of the celebrity culture that you don’t hear saying anything is because they participated to a degree.”

Advertisement

Get this, when asked why he stayed away from those events, the Queens rapper didn’t hold back: “I’m just not with all that freaky sh–. Like, all of the stuff he’s doing, I’m not into that type of stuff. I’m just a little more, maybe you could say, basic or normal.”

Diddy wasn’t the only one getting smoke. He also took a jab at TMZ for their documentary TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy on Tubi, remarking, “It’s a bad situation, but it hasn’t happened yet. So how could you document it when it hasn’t happened yet? That’s forecasting.”