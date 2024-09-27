Joe Budden Addresses Diddy Rumors: ‘Take Me Off the List of Names’

Joe Budden once worked for Diddy, hit a couple of parties, and was even seen by his side in pictures. But he wants you to know that he is not in any of the freak-off tapes.

Speaking on his podcast, Budden cleared his name.

“For the last time, can y’all take me off the list of names that y’all think is on these tapes?” Budden asked. “Why are y’all so hell bent on putting niggas on these tapes? I ran the jokes long but I thought the joke was a joke because of who I be.

“Clearly it’s a new crop of people out there that don’t know who I be, so they like, ‘Oh he might be that.’ I ain’t. No more jokes. Even though I was a force in that world for like three weeks. They was ready to trick. They was offering vacays and shopping without an ounce of flirting.”