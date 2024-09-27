Lil Durk Releases New Single and Video “Turn Up A Notch”

Back to kickstart another winning season, Grammy-winning, chart-topping hip-hop superstar Lil Durk serves up a brand-new single + video, “Turn Up A Notch”out now via Alamo Records.

Over a skittering hi-hat and 808-driven beat, “Turn Up A Notch” finds Durk in the fast lane again, deftly alternating the pace of his instantly recognizable, melodic flow. Between reflective rhymes chronicling his early struggles and rise to greatness, he boldly proclaims “I had to turn up a notch.” Directed by frequent collaborator Jerry Production, the grainy, reportage-style visual depicts a day in the life of Lil Durk. High-profile friends such as Sexyy Red and HUNXHO make cameos as Lil Durk invites fans into his world.

Having celebrated his first Grammy Award in February of this year, taking home “Best Melodic Rap Performance” for his double-platinum smash “All My Life” feat. J. Cole, Durk has remained in the spotlight. His recent appearance on stage with Sexxy Red at her sold-out show in St. Louis made headlines, as did his collaboration with STARRY®, offering $333,000 in scholarships and prizes for four HBCUs. Covering the brand initiative, Forbes declared “When it comes to influential voices in the realm of hip-hop, it’s hard to deny Lil Durk’s impact.”

