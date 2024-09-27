Mickey Guyton Releases Highly Anticipated New Album ‘House On Fire’

Today, four-time Grammy®-nominated country artist Mickey Guyton unveiled her highly-anticipated new album House On Fire, available now on all streaming platforms via Universal Music Group Nashville. The 12-track album features a collaboration with Kane Brown and marks a significant moment in Guyton’s career, showcasing her signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and powerful, soulful vocals.

The album’s title track, “House on Fire,” takes listeners on an emotional journey, with Guyton singing, “Love and war ain’t easy after all” and asking, “If I go and set this house on fire…will you still love me?” The track sets the tone for an album that balances vulnerability with empowerment, offering a fresh yet deeply personal perspective.

In addition to the title track, House On Fire includes previously released singles like “Scary Love,” “Make It Me,” “Nothing Compares To You,” and “My Side of The Country,” highlighting Guyton’s versatility as both a vocalist and songwriter. From dancefloor anthems to introspective ballads, the album showcases her ability to deliver across genres.

Advertisement

House On Fire is Mickey’s first full-length album since her 2021 release Remember Her Name, which earned her three Grammy nominations and made history as the first Black female artist nominated in the country music categories.

Most recently, Guyton performed at the Democratic National Convention and ahead of the US Open Women’s Singles final. She just embarked on her first headlining tour, kicking off in Washington D.C. on September 26, with several stops across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets are available at MickeyGuyton.com.