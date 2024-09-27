Today, multi-platinum rapper / artist Moneybagg Yo unleashes a deluxe version of his latest album, now titled SPEAK NOW OR…, featuring seven new tracks. The 24-song project isn’t just expansive, it’s also packed with ferocious wordplay, infectious hooks and bumpin’ beats — not to mention brand new and exhilarating collaborations.

Among the new entries is “WYD” featuring Memphis heavyweights GloRilla and Big Boogie, a club-ready anthem that spotlights the raw talent from all three major players, and “OUTTA TOWN” alongside Tallahassee’s Bossman Dlow. Other highlights include “DO YO SH*T”, “SUM TO HATE ON” and Bagg’s typically raw and unfiltered “FOOT SOLDIERS.” All told, the deluxe edition expands on the vision of SPEAK NOW and delivers more than half a dozen new hits geared to captivate fans for months to come.

SPEAK NOW arrived earlier this Summer to widespread anticipation. One of the main highlights from the record includes massive RIAA Gold-certified collaboration “Whiskey Whiskey” featuring country superstar Morgan Wallen, a southern hip-hop / country hybrid which has taken both worlds by storm. Since release, the song has hit No. 28 on the Billboard Hot100 Chart, Bagg has joined Wallen on stage earlier this summer to perform the cross-genre hit, Wallen used the full track during the famous ‘walk out’ at his Hyde Park Concert in London, and the song was even chosen as one of former President Barack Obama’s top songs of the summer.

Advertisement

With SPEAK NOW OR…, Moneybagg Yo supercharges his most recent album and sets the stage for his next chapter. See full tracklisting below.

SPEAK NOW OR… Tracklist:

1. SUM TO HATE ON

2. RAP NI***S

3. DO YO SH*T

4. OUTTA TOWN (feat. Bossman Dlow)

5. ON GOD

6. FOOT SOLDIERS

7. WYD (feat. GloRilla x Big Boogie)

8. WHISKEY WHISKEY (feat. Morgan Wallen)

9. BUSSIN

10. TRYNA MAKE SURE

11. PLAY DA FOOL

12. DRUNK OFF U

13. TABOO MIAMI

14. SPEAK

15. P RUN

16. GANGSTAS RELATE

17. RICH VIKING

18. ALL YEAR

19. FIREPLACE

20. TIC TAC TOE

21. AW SHIT

22. ON DET

23. I FEEL IT

24. GO GHOST