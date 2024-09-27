More In Music Announces 2024-2025 Advisory Board, Prepares for Inaugural Conference

More In Music, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering and educating future generations of music industry professionals, has announced its Advisory Board for 2024-2025. The organization, founded by industry veteran Noelle Chesnut Whitmore in 2019, is preparing for its first-ever More In Music Conference, set to take place in Spring 2025 in Los Angeles. The event will offer valuable insights into the inner workings of the music business, with panel discussions, mentorships, workshops, and networking opportunities.

The newly formed Advisory Board features artists, executives, and professionals from top companies, including Live Nation, Columbia Records, The Recording Academy, Interscope, and Parkwood Entertainment. Among the notable names are Cheryl “Salt” James of the legendary duo Salt-N-Pepa and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kenyon Dixon.

The Advisory Board is divided into three key groups: legacy advisors, bridge advisors, and future-generation advisors. Legacy advisors include music icons and veterans such as Cheryl James and Damien Smith of Full Stop Management and Parkwood Entertainment. Bridge advisors include professionals bridging the gap between generations, including Kenyon Dixon. Meanwhile, future generation advisors are young, aspiring professionals, including two college students and a recent graduate, who will gain hands-on experience through the board. Included in the bridge advisors are Yannick “Thurz” Koffi – Artist, Creator of Party In My Living Room, Lauren Gaspard – Director of Urban Marketing, Interscope Records, and Chrystal Anderson – Head of Marketing, Gala Music.

Advertisement

The More In Music Conference, produced in collaboration with students, will offer a unique learning experience for the next wave of music industry leaders. The event will feature workshops, keynotes, and panel conversations designed to expose participants to various music career paths.

For more information or to get involved, visit MoreInMusic.org.