Mark the 40th anniversary of Purple Rain with a one-of-a-kind stay, featuring rare Prince memorabilia and retro 80s vibes.

Airbnb is offering Prince fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay at the iconic house from the 1984 film Purple Rain. This is a big deal!

The classic film, which starred Prince as “The Kid,” was a semi-autobiographical exploration of his artistic and personal journey, set against the backdrop of Minneapolis, his beloved hometown. Together with the Purple Rain album, the film helped catapult Prince to global stardom, and both have become cultural touchstones in the music world. Hits like “When Doves Cry,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” and the title track “Purple Rain” emerged from this era, earning Prince two Grammy Awards and cementing his place in music history.

Get this, the Purple Rain house, located at 3420 Snelling Avenue South in Minneapolis, has long been a pilgrimage site for Prince fans. Its humble exterior contrasts with the monumental legacy Prince left behind, making it a place of deep cultural significance.

The modest home stands as a physical reminder of Prince’s transformative artistic journey, offering a glimpse into the world where Purple Rain was brought to life.

Now, fans can share in the exclusive experience of this iconic space in an entirely new way.

Here’s what’s going down … In honor of the film’s 40th anniversary, Airbnb is offering 25 one-night stays at the restored Purple Rain house. Guests can book this exclusive opportunity from October 26 through December 14, with each stay accommodating up to four guests for just $7 per person—a nod to Prince’s favorite number.

When it comes to authenticity, the house’s redesign has been overseen by iconic bandmates Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, members of Prince’s legendary The Revolution band.

What’s more is the duo worked closely with Paisley Park Enterprises and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to create an immersive experience that pays homage to Prince’s creative genius and the lasting legacy of Purple Rain. “This project is about so much more than nostalgia,” said Melvoin. “We wanted to offer fans a chance to truly feel Prince’s spirit in every detail.”

It gets better. During their stay, guests can expect a number of carefully curated touches:

The Kid’s World, Reimagined : The home’s interior transports guests into the world of Purple Rain, with purple velvet wallpaper, a vintage 1980s stereo loaded with music that inspired the character of The Kid, and QR codes offering behind-the-scenes insights from Wendy and Lisa.

: The home’s interior transports guests into the world of Purple Rain, with purple velvet wallpaper, a vintage 1980s stereo loaded with music that inspired the character of The Kid, and QR codes offering behind-the-scenes insights from Wendy and Lisa. Tribute to “When Doves Cry” : The house features a spa area with a claw-foot tub and stained-glass windows, reminiscent of the famous music video. Lavender bath bombs, purple robes, and face masks complete the luxurious experience.

: The house features a spa area with a claw-foot tub and stained-glass windows, reminiscent of the famous music video. Lavender bath bombs, purple robes, and face masks complete the luxurious experience. Rockstar Wardrobe : Guests can view some of Prince’s legendary outfits, displayed behind glass, and even dress up in 80s-inspired fashion, including accessories and makeup designed to channel their inner rockstar.

: Guests can view some of Prince’s legendary outfits, displayed behind glass, and even dress up in 80s-inspired fashion, including accessories and makeup designed to channel their inner rockstar. Muse Lounge : This creative space allows guests to play along with a pre-recorded version of “Purple Rain” while listening to special tracks that feature The Kid himself.

: This creative space allows guests to play along with a pre-recorded version of “Purple Rain” while listening to special tracks that feature The Kid himself. Secret Room : For those seeking adventure, the house has a hidden room filled with treasures, including a faux vinyl album that comes with seven clues. Guests who solve the clues will unlock special rewards.

: For those seeking adventure, the house has a hidden room filled with treasures, including a faux vinyl album that comes with seven clues. Guests who solve the clues will unlock special rewards. Sleep Like a Prince: The Kid’s bedroom has been meticulously recreated from the film, and guests can listen to Prince’s personal tape collection, including a rare demo recording.

Here’s how Lisa Coleman described the experience, “Every detail of the house reflects Prince’s creative spirit. We want fans to feel as if they’re stepping into his world, where every corner holds a story.”

Before you start scrambling, fans will have the chance to request a stay starting October 2 at 6:00 AM PT via Airbnb, with the booking window closing on October 6 at 11:59 PM PT. While the experience promises an unforgettable tribute to Prince’s genius, guests are responsible for arranging their own travel.

This is a unique opportunity inviting fans to take part in a once in a lifetime celebration, sharing in the legacy of one of music’s most iconic figures in a deeply intimate and meaningful way, with the Purple Rain house as both a tribute to Prince and a space where his genius continues to resonate.

Check out the preview below of the home’s new interior!