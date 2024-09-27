NSYNC Member Claims Diddy Told Justin Timberlake to Ditch the Group and Go Solo

NSYNC Honored With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

-PICTURED: Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass

-PHOTO by: Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

NSYNC singer Lance Bass is pulling the curtain back on Justin Timberlake’s decision to go solo. According to him, it was Diddy’s suggestion.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bass revealed he had never been to a Puff party but did state he never liked the Bad Boy mogul.

“It’s kinda horrible, but never kinda liked him because the very last show in Orlando I overheard him talking to Justin being like, ‘You need to drop these effers, you need to go solo!’

“I was like, ‘I don’t like you anymore Diddy.'”

You can hear it from Bass below.