ALLBLK is stepping up their feature film slate. The streamer just unveiled its new original movie Operation: Aunties, starring Tisha Campbell, Melissa De Sousa, and Amiyah Scott. Directed by Wendy Raquel Robinson, this dramedy explores the challenges of a “longtime friendship” put to the test when a cautious cryptocurrency expert and her retired detective best friend turn vigilantes after uncovering a cyber-crime ring in their city.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“After an attempted trafficking incident strikes her family, blockchain expert and professor Dr. Carol Cleavers (played by De Sousa) uncovers a dark web operation that uses modern technology to assault and traffic women through a rideshare app. Realizing the authorities won’t act quickly enough, Carol joins forces with her best friend, retired detective Sharon O’Hara (Campbell), and her tech-savvy niece, Aminah James (Scott), a talented hacker.”

Together, this trio embarks on a high-stakes mission, taking on a criminal network that puts them directly in harm’s way.

Here’s what Brett Dismuke, Head of Content for ALLBLK & We TV, expressed about the film, “while addressing “real issues affecting our society today.”

“Melissa, Tisha, and Amiyah expertly bring these strong, Black female characters to life, showcasing resilience, empowerment, and tremendous heroism — keeping the laughs coming along the way, all of which resonate deeply with ALLBLK subscribers,” Dismuke remarked.

Behind the camera, writer and executive producer TJ Ali also shared her thoughts on the significance of the film, stating, “Black women are always saving the day. Our culture thrives because of the everyday change agents — those who consistently rise up and uplift our society. For me, those agents of change have always been women from across the diaspora.”

As her debut project on the network, Ali added, “I’m incredibly proud to partner with ALLBLK, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Big Little Sis Media, and our incredible cast to bring this vision to life — a story for us, by us. The culture deserves to see our aunties as the vigilantes they already are — our heroes.”

Don’t get too excited as Operation: Aunties does not yet have a confirmed release date, but it is slated to debut exclusively on ALLBLK in 2025.