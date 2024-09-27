‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 Breaks Viewership Records

STARZ’s hit series Power Book II: Ghost has shattered records with season 4, drawing over 10.5 million multiplatform viewers within 90 days of its premiere. The series continues to perform exceptionally well, particularly among Black Households, with Parts 1 and 2 premiering as the highest-rated cable programs on weekends.

Viewership continues to rise as the season nears its explosive conclusion, with episodes 409 and 410 set to air on September 27 and October 4. Episode 408 saw a 6% increase in viewers just three days post-premiere, topping cable charts in key markets like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

The Power Universe, including Power Book II: Ghost, has now amassed 1.6 billion hours watched globally. The season four cast includes Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Method Man, and Michael Ealy. Brett Mahoney serves as showrunner and executive producer, with series creators Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Mark Canton continuing their roles as executive producers.

Advertisement