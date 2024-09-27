An exclusive crowd gathered for the latest installment of the Rémy Martin x Usher “Life is a Melody” Backstage Experience, a luxurious event that brought together music, cocktails, and celebrity guests. Notable attendees included Aliya Janell, Broderick Hunter, Kayla Nicole, and Teaira Walker, among others.

After enjoying various signature cocktails, including The Rémy La Pêche Noire, The Coming Home, and The Rhythm & Ginger, guests were treated to Usher’s highly anticipated Past, Present, Future tour performance. The night he reached its pinnacle when Usher brought out surprise guests Kevin Hart and music legend Stevie Wonder, adding even more star power to the event.

Rèmy Martin x USHER at Past, Present, Future Tour

The Rémy Martin partnership series showcases the best of Usher’s music and fine cognac, with signature drinks featuring Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, VSOP, and XO taking center stage. It was an unforgettable night of entertainment and flavor, celebrating artistry, culture, and heritage.

