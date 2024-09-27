Saweetie Drops Empowering New Single “IS IT THE WAY” with Icy London-Themed Music Video

Multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur Saweetie is back with her latest single, “IS IT THE WAY,” released via Warner Records. The track, which samples Jill Scott’s classic “The Way,” highlights Saweetie’s signature empowering verses, celebrating individuality and strength. Dedicated to women around the globe, “IS IT THE WAY” embraces the ICY Girl mentality that Saweetie has become known for.

The accompanying music video, directed by Tajana Tokyo, takes fans on a cinematic journey through the streets of London. With a sleek, icy-blue aesthetic, the visuals capture Saweetie’s bold fashion choices and unapologetic energy. Every scene exudes confidence, making it clear that this release begins an exciting new chapter for the artist.

Saweetie’s return comes after a whirlwind summer, and with “IS IT THE WAY,” she invites listeners into her world, blending personal style with a message of empowerment. The song is not only a showcase of Saweetie’s undeniable talent but also a tribute to women who embody strength and resilience.

