The Brooklyn Nets are set to host their annual Practice in the Park, presented by Ticketmaster, on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Brooklyn’s Potomac Playground in Bed-Stuy. For the first time, the Nets will hold this open practice at Potomac Playground, highlighting their commitment to bringing the event deeper into the Brooklyn community.

The free event will begin at noon, allowing fans to watch the Nets run drills as they prepare for the upcoming season. In addition to the team’s practice, the day will feature a basketball game with local influencers, a youth clinic for children ages 6-14, and performances by the Brooklynettes Dance Team, Team Hype, and The Brooklyn Nets Beats Drumline. Fans can also enjoy merchandise giveaways, photo booths, food trucks, and other activations.

Complimentary tickets will be available starting Thursday, Oct. 3, through an email from the Brooklyn Nets. Tickets are limited, so fans are encouraged to claim them early.

For more information, visit www.brooklynnets.com/pitp.