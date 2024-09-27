Ahead of Netflix and Most Valuable Promotion’s Paul vs Tyson on Friday, November 15th, COUNTDOWN: PAUL VS. TYSON, a three-part follow-up doc leading up to the mega-event, is set to premiere November 7th.

The much-anticipated July 20 heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 15 after Tyson had to pause his training on doctor’s orders after an ulcer flare-up. On Sept. 26, Netflix announced Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, a three-part follow doc chronicling the journey to the fight, which will take viewers behind the scenes of Paul and Tyson’s respective training. The doc will also follow the lead-up to the Taylor vs. Serrano rematch, one of the most anticipated women’s fights in history.

Jake “El Gallo” Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) and the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) as they prepare for Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions’ (MVP) highly-anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson heavyweight boxing mega-event, airing live on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Advertisement

The documentary series will take viewers behind-the-scenes of Paul and Tyson’s respective training camps to capture the incredible grit, determination and physical demands needed to prepare for what will be an explosive, can’t miss professional boxing mega-event.

COUNTDOWN will also follow the lead up to one of the most anticipated women’s fights in history, the rematch between undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs), as the two train to face off for the undisputed super lightweight championship title in the co-main event.

Episodes 1 + 2 will premiere on November 7; Episode 3 will premiere on November 12.