Tee Grizzley Joins Forces With J. Cole On New Single And Video “Blow For Blow”

Gearing up to make a career-defining statement, multiplatinum Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley announced the arrival of his anxiously awaited next full-length album, Post Traumatic, which will be released on October 11.

Tee Grizzley also unleashes a new single entitled “Blow For Blow” featuring J. Cole, out now via Grizzley Gang/300 Entertainment. It notably marks his first collaboration with the two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning chart-dominating North Carolina rap superstar.

Produced by powerhouse Pi’erre Bourne [Drake, Playboi Carti], the track’s synth loop wraps around tense 808s. J. Cole sets the tempo by bodying the beat with raz0r-sharp rhymes. He urges to “proceed with throat-cut procedures,” going on to dispense wisdom, “Don’t trust rappers, ho, trust in Jesus.” An interpolation of a classic hook by The Notorious B.I.G. effectively passes the ball to Tee, who delivers a showstopping series of bars. He goes on to coronate himself, “I’m a king. You won’t see me drop no tears,” and steel his position as untouchable, “If this shit goes left, I’m pulling bread out the floor.” The music video seamlessly projects this spirit on-screen. This dynamic duo rap on top of a building against the New York skyline.

Meanwhile, Post Traumatic sees Tee open up like never before. Thematically, he addresses the effect of past traumas upon the present. Once again, he draws on real-life experiences from a place of wisdom and experience, presenting a blueprint for reform and new beginnings. Getting vulnerable, he also delivers the ultimate homage to Detroit and the Midwest.