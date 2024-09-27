The Weeknd has officially released his latest track, “Timeless,” featuring Playboi Carti, via XO/Republic Records. The song made its electrifying debut during The Weeknd’s sold-out show at Estádio Morumbi in São Paulo, where Carti joined for a surprise performance. The live-streamed event captured over 17 million views and trended in 25 countries worldwide.

Produced by Pharrell Williams, “Timeless” marks The Weeknd and Carti’s second collaboration, following their multi-platinum hit “Popular” with Madonna. The new track showcases their evolving chemistry, offering fans an innovative, boundary-pushing anthem.

“Timeless” sets the stage for The Weeknd’s highly anticipated upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which will complete his trilogy of projects following Dawn FM (2022) and After Hours (2020). The album is poised to delve into existential and self-reflective themes, making it one of the year’s most awaited releases.

