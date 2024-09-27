Tommy Richman Drops Debut Album ‘Coyote’ Out Now, New Visuals Released Today

Tommy Richman has officially released his highly anticipated debut album, COYOTE, via ISO Supremacy / PULSE Records

The new project was two years in the making and comes at the culmination of a breakthrough summer for Richman, following his record breaking success with dance-rooted viral hits “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” and “DEVIL IS A LIE,” along with a late-night TV debut performance of “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a run of sold-out live shows in D.C., New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

ommy gave fans their first glimpse into the world that inspired this monumental album with the release of his downtempo heartstring-pulling alt-R&B ballad, “THOUGHT YOU WERE THE ONE,” followed by last week’s release of the irresistibly funky and soulful pop anthem “WHITNEY.”

Advertisement

“COYOTE was a concept that I came up with about two years ago while I was making ALLIGATOR. This is the 2nd installment of the animal trilogy. It’s a story that tells the tale of mental illness, representing itself in the form of a wild coyote in the outskirts of Beatty, Nevada,” says Tommy.

COYOTE comes as Tommy Richman’s debut album following the record-breaking star being signed to fellow DMV-native Brent Faiyaz’s label, ISO Supremacy/PULSE Records. The LP contains songs that began years ago when Tommy was broke and lonely but confident in his art. In early 2024, he finalized these sketches and ideas in the desert. The rugged terrain and big skies inspired Tommy, who sees COYOTE as a thematic follow-up to his 2022 E.P., ALLIGATOR, and the second installment of his ANIMAL Trilogy.