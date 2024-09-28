Early voting has already begun but the battle for the pivotal electoral vote in Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District may have just been settled, even before a single ballot is cast.

Let’s break this down for y’all … The likely winner is Vice President Kamala Harris. Here’s why. This key electoral district is one of the few that awards an electoral vote based on the popular vote within the district, making it a crucial piece in the overall election puzzle. Ohhh, the POPULAR VOTE? Wouldn’t that be nice for the rest of the nation like most democracies in well, the WORLD.

Nebraska’s 2nd District has drawn significant attention. Trump previously tried to push for a change in state law that would award all five of Nebraska’s electoral votes to the statewide winner. Despite intense lobbying, including efforts from close allies like Sen. Lindsey Graham, the plan failed. GOP state Sen. Mike McDonnell, a former Democrat, declined to support Trump’s push, a decision reportedly influenced by Democratic persuasion and political strategy.

Advertisement

Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, revealed that she and other Democrats worked closely with McDonnell, emphasizing that rejecting Trump’s proposal could improve his chances in a future mayoral race in Omaha, which leans Democratic. Private polling data presented to McDonnell likely played a significant role in his decision. Kleeb explained, “We had an audience of one… making sure he stayed with us.”

Get this, Democrats have also heavily outspent Republicans in the district, allocating $6.7 million on ads compared to the GOP’s $170,000. A private Democratic poll reportedly showed Harris leading Trump by 9 percentage points, further bolstering confidence in her campaign’s chances of securing the district’s electoral vote.

Don’t breathe easy just yet if you’re rooting for Kamala. Trump’s team hasn’t completely written off the district, neither he nor his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, have campaigned there. For now, Democrats are optimistic, with Kleeb noting, “We don’t take anything for granted and are going to continue to talk to voters.” This week’s developments may mark the moment Democrats secured their first electoral vote in the 2024 race.