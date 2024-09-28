Looks like Sean Combs is poised to testify in his own defense during his upcoming sex trafficking and racketeering trial, according to his attorney Marc Agnifilo. Let’s just say this. It’s highly unusual for a defense client to testify at their own criminal trial, let alone a federal one. It rarely happens. But in an interview with TMZ for their documentary “The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment,” Agnifilo revealed that Combs is eager to share his side of the story. “I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo stated, adding that Combs is “very eager to tell his story.”

Now get this and maybe a bit of overselling, Agnifilo indicated that Combs will address every aspect of the case, including the 2016 hotel surveillance video that shows him kicking, hitting, and dragging his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The lawyer explained, “He has his story… And it’s a human story. It’s a story of love, it’s a story of hurt, it’s a story of heartbreak.”

As for a possible plea deal, don’t hold your breathe. Agnifilo suggested that it’s unlikely Combs will accept one. “He believes he’s innocent,” Agnifilo said, emphasizing that Combs feels a duty to stand up for himself and others targeted by the federal government. He added, “He feels an obligation… to show the world that a Black man can win in federal court.”

Sorry, but we have to address this … In response to claims that federal agents seized 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant during a raid of Combs’ properties, Agnifilo downplayed the number, saying, “I don’t think it was a thousand. Let’s just say it was a lot.” He speculated that the large quantity could be due to Combs purchasing in bulk, noting, “(Combs) has a big house; he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home.”

Now get this, Prosecutors have also highlighted evidence from Combs’ “freak-offs,” which Agnifilo described as threesomes involving Combs and his then-girlfriend, Cassie. He stated that he spoke with several men involved in these events, who insisted there was no lack of consent. Agnifilo added that no one was “too high” or “too drunk” during these encounters.

As you can imagine when it comes to most federal cases, prosecutors have built a substantial case against Combs. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams revealed that they have interviewed over 50 alleged witnesses and victims and gathered “dozens” of videos depicting these events. Additionally, authorities have secured 90 cellphones, laptops, and cloud storage accounts, along with other electronic devices, which they believe will be compelling evidence of guilt at trial.

To testify or not. That is normally the question but it appears to have been answered when it comes to Diddy’s upcoming trial.