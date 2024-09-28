Who want’s to be a super hero? Maybe Aaron Pierre and Stephan James because they are reportedly both top contenders to portray John Stewart, the first Black Green Lantern, in HBO/DC Studios’ highly anticipated Lanterns series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, both actors are in the running for the role, though it’s unclear whether they’ve auditioned or tested for it. A decision on the casting could be made as soon as this weekend.

If you’re a Snowfall fan, the star of that series, Damson Idris was previously in contention but is no longer being considered, with no explanation provided for his exit from the running.

The actor chosen to play John Stewart will join Kyle Chandler, who has already been cast as Hal Jordan, the original Green Lantern. The series, written and executive-produced by Damon Lindelof and comic book writer Tom King, will feature Chris Mundy as showrunner.

Now get this, The Lanterns was Initially set to air on Max, but the series transitioned to HBO following a restructuring of the streaming platform’s content. The excitement around Lanterns is evident, as it received a straight-to-series order, becoming a key part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new vision for the DC Universe.

Casey Bloys, CEO and chairman of HBO and Max Content, expressed enthusiasm for the series, stating, “We are elated to be reuniting with Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof… for this fresh take on DC’s Green Lantern.” Gunn and Safran added, “John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU.”

Now here’s where it gets interesting, plot wise that is. The series will follow a gritty storyline involving Hal Jordan mentoring John Stewart as they serve as “intergalactic cops” investigating a murder mystery in the American heartland, adding a darker, earth-based twist to the Green Lantern lore.