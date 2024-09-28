It’s all about who you know right? That might be Mayor Eric Adams thought process as he faces corruption and bribery charges. The embattled NYC mayor just enlisted prominent attorney Alex Spiro, known for representing high-profile clients, to defend him. The case has sent shockwaves through New York City’s political landscape.

Here’s how Spiro responded to the federal investigation into Adams, “Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take Mayor Adams’ phone (again). He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court.” He further added, “They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in.”

Just who is Alex Spiro? Well, he’s a partner at Quinn Emanuel and co-chair of the Investigations, Government Enforcement & White Collar Defense Practice. This legal eagle is no stranger to defending celebrities.

Get this, his past clients include Alec Baldwin, Elon Musk, Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and New England Patriots’ figures like Robert Kraft and Aaron Hernandez. He also successfully represented NBA player Thabo Sefolosha in a wrongful arrest case, leading to a $4 million settlement with New York City.

What about the the rest of his resume? Spiro graduated from Harvard Law School, and previously worked as a Manhattan prosecutor and gained recognition for securing convictions against notorious criminals like Rodney Alcala, the “Dating Game” serial killer. Spiro’s legal career has also included academic roles at Harvard Law, and he serves as counsel to the Reform Alliance.

What’s more, in addition to representing Adams, Spiro has been closely involved with Musk, especially during the Twitter acquisition, and has played a significant role in various legal disputes, including SEC matters.

As you can imagine, Spiro is known for his sharp legal acumen and high-profile courtroom victories. Now Spiro’s involvement in Adams’ case is likely to draw significant attention as it unfolds.

Sounds like the corruption case of the century, not named you know who.