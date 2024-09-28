Niecy Nash-Betts is a fan of Travis Kelce and she showed it in a playful way. The Claws star recently shared her experience working with NFL star Travis Kelce on their new series Grotesquerie. In the show, Nash-Betts plays Detective Lois, who is investigating a series of disturbing crimes, while Kelce makes his scripted TV debut.

It all went down during an interview with ETalk, where Nash-Betts joked about their on-set eating habits, saying, “Travis is greedy. Anything and everything. I’m talking from burgers to pasta. Only one of us ever ate a salad and that was me.”

But for real, she praised Kelce’s work ethic, calling him a “dream” to work with. “He is so charming and comes to work prepared,” she said. “He’s eager to learn, and I think his fans are going to be pleasantly surprised.”

Advertisement

Get this, Nash-Betts also mentioned her plans to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game with her wife, Jessica Betts, noting that her connection to Kelce is now personal. “At first, it was just like the game and now it’s like, ‘Oh, there’s my friend Travis. Hey Travis!'”

Grotesquerie creator Ryan Murphy also expressed admiration for Kelce, saying, “He’s so charismatic, and he’s so smart, he’s lovely… If Travis Kelce wants to be a big movie star, he could do it. You can see in the show that he can act. The world is his oyster.”

What’s more, Kelce’s co-star Nicholas Chavez echoed this sentiment, describing Kelce as a “star” who handled his role “like a pro.”

Even Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, was supportive of his acting ambitions. “I know he wanted to do this, and I know he can manifest things,” she told Variety. “He has no fear of trying things, and he has no fear of failure.”

ICYMI, Grotesquerie, is a 10-episode drama, centers around eerie crimes that hit close to home for Nash-Betts’ character. The series premiered on September 25 on FX and is now streaming on Hulu.