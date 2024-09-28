50 Cent is a troll. Actually he can probably teach a NYU course on trolling. The Queens rapper turned Hollywood mogul is a leading voice on the Diddy drama but in his own, well trolling type of way. Recently 50 couldn’t resist taking a jab at Meek Mill, oh boy, after the rapper expressed his frustration over rumors linking him to Diddy. In typical 50 Cent fashion, he shared a humorous AI-edited version of Rick James’ classic “Super Freak,” casting Diddy as James and Meek as his romantic interest.

“They’ve been doing Meek dirty. He wants to pay 100k to find out who’s doing this. LOL,” 50 tweeted in response to the heavily edited video.

😆They been doing meek dirty, he want to pay 100k to find out who doing this. LOL https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/2JYoR9kwbf — 50cent (@50cent) September 27, 2024

The top tier trolling came after Meek Mill publicly announced his intention to hire an investigative team to dig into the persistent rumors connecting his name to Diddy’s alleged sex trafficking and racketeering scandal. Meek stated that he is willing to pay $100,000 to uncover the truth.

Why, Meek? Why?

“I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving Meek Mill name to ‘Diddy’ Case…. I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving ‘Meek’ anything to do with buddy! Something not right,” Meek wrote on social media.

Despite the ongoing weird rumors, Meek has made it clear that he has no involvement in the drama surrounding Diddy. However, that hasn’t stopped 50 Cent from poking fun at him. Along with 50’s antics, the internet has continued to question Meek’s relationship with the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder, adding fuel to the speculation.

What a time we’re in. Blame the internet. We’re just messengers.