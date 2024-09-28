The Carolina front runners Southside Heat plus Crosstown Beezy and Shyst Vader from the Hazardous camp, hit the ground heavy with big motion! Dropping their new banger title “Walk Out The Bank”! This record is gonna sizzle the South. The song is a unique creative calbo from the Hazardous team, they recreated the classic Master P’s – Make Em Say Uh, but with 2024 Carolina southern bop thats slaps! Expect big things from this new single plus a visual on the way. All 3 artist are currently in the studio working on separate EP’s that are set to be released soon.

So for now press play and enjoy because this record really makes heads turn!