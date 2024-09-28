The Cardi B and Offset drama is getting messier by the minute but one person who is not with the sh**s is Takeoff’s brother, YRN Lingo. He recently spoke out against Offset for mentioning the late rapper during his ongoing public drama with Cardi B. As the couple’s messy split plays out on social media, Offset claimed he received advice from people in his circle, including his late bandmate, Takeoff.

Let’s go into a post shared on X, Offset wrote, “Listen to your ppl take and the bros TOld me!!” on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 26), seemingly referencing his troubled relationship with his estranged wife, Cardi B.

But get this, once YRN Lingo saw Offset’s statement, he quickly responded, accusing Offset of lying about the situation. “My brother ain’t tell him sh*t,” YRN Lingo commented on Instagram. “Let my twin rest.” The exchange was captured and shared by The Neighborhood Talk.

ICYMI, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in August 2024, on the same day she announced she was pregnant with their third child. The pair has faced numerous ups and downs throughout their relationship, and their separation has resulted in both accusing the other of inappropriate behavior. Cardi B gave birth to a baby girl on Sept. 7, 2024.

But the messiness stayed messy earlier this week, Offset made a bold accusation during an Instagram Live session, claiming that Cardi had been unfaithful while pregnant. “U f**ked with a baby inside tell the truth!!” he exclaimed.

In an avid response, that we reported, Cardi B took to her own livestream, saying, “You know what I find so crazy? That an nia thinks that they can just buy a bih. I love my sh*t, but you can’t buy me no more, muthafka. It’s so crazy that an nia thinks that that’s enough. It’s not enough, honey.”

She later doubled down on X, writing, “AND DID !!!!!!” and revealing that she had been “talking to ni**as” since June 24.

Ugh. Drama.