With 36 days until the most consequential presidential election in modern times, what’s probably the last big night is upon us. The Vice presidential debate between Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Ohio Senator JD Vance is around the corner.

The two politicians will go head-to-head in the only scheduled vice-presidential debate on October 1. This go down a month ahead of the highly anticipated November general election. This debate may serve as the final major moment of the campaign, especially as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are not slated for another debate.

As you may know, vice-presidential debates typically draw less attention, this one is key as both Vance and Walz are expected to vigorously defend their running mates. Vance, representing the Republican ticket, has indicated that while he’ll critique Walz, his primary focus will be attacking Harris. Walz, on the Democratic side, will likely aim to reinforce Harris’ message of stability and middle-class solutions.

Here’s how Political analyst Peter Loge highlighted the significance of the debate: “People don’t tend to vote for or against vice-presidential candidates, but what the candidates can do is reinforce to voters what the party or the campaign stands for.” For Walz, it’s a chance to introduce himself to the broader electorate, while for Vance, it’s an opportunity to reinforce Trump’s stances on immigration, the economy, and American identity.

What’s interesting is both men come from the Midwest, but their politics differ sharply. Vance has been a staunch advocate for Trump’s conservative policies, while Walz has positioned himself as a positive partner to Harris, following her surge in national polls after a convincing debate performance. Forecaster Nate Silver now sees Harris as a slight favorite in the race.

Expect the debate to last 90-minutes and will be held at 9 p.m. ET on October 1 at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City, airing on CBS and available via livestream on CBS News 24/7 and Paramount+.