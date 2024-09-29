Last week, R&B singer and songwriter Al B. Sure spoke out against the controversial book claiming to be the late Kim Porter’s memoir, slamming it as “calculated fiction” and “fabricated BS.” Now, the “Nite and Day” singer has taken legal action, sending a cease-and-desist letter to both the book’s publisher and Amazon.

According to Page Six, Al B. Sure, born Albert Joseph Brown III, is attempting to block the sale of the self-published book titled Kim’s Lost Words. The book, allegedly written under the pseudonym “Jamal T. Millwood” — which conspiracy theorists have speculated could be an alias for the late rapper Tupac Shakur — was published by Todd Christopher Guzze and quickly became a best-seller on Amazon.

The cease-and-desist, issued by Sure’s attorney Robert J. Hantman, claims the book falsely portrays Brown in a defamatory light, particularly accusing him of engaging in sexual relations with Kim Porter and her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs. In the letter, Al B. Sure demands that the book’s sale be halted, and that Guzze, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos issue a public apology.

The letter also warns, “Should you fail to comply with these demands within ten days, we will have no alternative but to pursue all legal remedies available, including filing a lawsuit for defamation.” Sure expressed his disgust, calling the allegations “the most disgusting, heinous lie I have ever heard of in my life.”

As Al B. Sure seeks to clear his name, the saga surrounding Kim’s Lost Words continues to draw attention.

