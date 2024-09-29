Since its birth over 50 years ago, hip-hop has undergone a series of transformations, largely in part due to the many musical and cultural influences that have impacted it. While Hispanic artists have naturally had a great deal of influence on hip-hop music, so have the DJs and producers that have used their sound to influence hip-hop or utilized key elements of hip-hop in their sound. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, below are some of the well-known and up and coming Hispanic DJs and producers.

Sinego

Sinego, from Bogotá, Colombia, gained recognition with his house bolero songs, revitalizing traditional Latin sounds in tracks like “Verte Triste” and “No Soy De Aquí.” Collaborating with artists like Sofi Tukker and Bomba Estéreo, he aims to push Latin EDM with his upcoming album, Alterego, which blends bolero, cumbia, samba, tango, and mambo, along with a techno-influenced “Noche” version. Sinego describes Alterego as a sonic journey merging Latin traditions with electronic music’s possibilities.

Advertisement

Gordo

Gordo is bridging Latin and electronic music, gaining traction in both English and Spanish markets. After collaborating with Drake on Honestly, Nevermind, he’s returning Spanish tech house to its roots with tracks like “Hombres y Mujeres” featuring Feid and “Parcera” with Maluma.

Deorro

Deorro blends his Mexican American heritage in music, performing globally at major festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza. His album Orro features regional Mexican influences, collaborating with artists like Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Eslabon Armado. He values collaboration for inspiring new sounds.

The Martinez Brothers

The Martinez Brothers, DJs and producers from The Bronx, are renowned for their long residencies in Ibiza and Miami as well as their performances at major festivals such as EDC and Tomorrowland. Named Mixmag’s DJs of the Year in 2014, they blend house, techno, and hip-hop. Their musical journey began in church, leading to mentorship by Dennis Ferrer and a thriving international career.

Coco & Breezy

Coco & Breezy are another set of siblings making splashes on the charts. The twin sisters Corianna and Brianna Dotson, have expanded their eyewear brand into a lifestyle, DJing at festivals and producing music that blends house, R&B, and pop influences.

Bizarrap

Argentina’s Bizarrap launched his BZRP Music Sessions in 2018, initially featuring freestyle rap over hip-hop beats. Recent sessions highlight pronounced house elements which have put him on global charts across multiple genres.

Des & Del

Des & Del, friends for over five years, began playing techno and house shows in Miami, quickly gaining support from artists like Michael Bibi and Cloonee. Their standout track “Like This” and their party concept “Groove State” showcase their unique blend of Jackin’ House and progressive techno influences.

Mareels

Mareels, a Spanish DJ and producer, has rapidly risen in the music scene within just a year, earning support from artists like Wade, Cloonee, and Michael Bibi. His sound resonates at major festivals worldwide, including EDC, ElRow, and Amnesia.

Juan Dileju

Juan Dileju from Cali, Colombia, transitioned from a childhood fascination with drums and piano to creating electrifying Tech House beats. Signed to major labels like Spinnin’ Records, he’s gaining international recognition, supported by DJs such as Armin van Buuren and Hardwell.