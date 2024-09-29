ITSBIZKIT Teams Up with Sauce Walka for “Blood Money” Remix After Viral Success

ITSBIZKIT, widely known as “The Biggest Blogger in the World,” is back with a bang, releasing a high-powered remix of his viral single “Blood Money” featuring Texas rap legend Sauce Walka. The original track, produced by KK Beatz, caught fire after Biz’s electrifying performance on the ‘After Hours Show’ in NYC, founded by Oni Honesty, and quickly trended on social media.

Building on the momentum of the original’s success, ITSBIZKIT wasted no time dropping the remix, adding Sauce Walka’s signature southern flair. During a recent press run, Sauce Walka made a stop at the Green Magic dispensary in Long Island, where he connected with Biz, also known as the “Mayor of Long Island.” The duo then hit the studio at Social Media House LLC to lay down the verse, turning the already buzzing track into a certified hit.

Alongside the “Blood Money” remix, Biz also recently dropped “DAME,” a nod to the controversies surrounding industry heavyweight Dame Dash. ITSBIZKIT continues to show he’s not just an influencer but a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop, proving that his success extends far beyond blogging and social media.

Advertisement

With these latest releases, Biz is solidifying his place in the industry as a powerhouse behind the mic, delivering hits while staying at the forefront of the culture.