Jake Porter, the father of the late Kim Porter, has broken his silence following the recent arrest of Bad Boy Entertainment CEO Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail, the 78-year-old shared his thoughts on the swirling rumors surrounding his daughter’s death and her relationship with Diddy.

Speaking from his home in Georgia, Porter addressed the arrest, saying, “The truth will come out. It always does in the end.” Although he declined to comment directly on the charges against Diddy, he acknowledged that he was “aware of them from the news.”

Porter was particularly candid when discussing a video showing Diddy’s alleged abuse of former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, which resurfaced after the mogul’s arrest. “When I saw the video of what he did to Cassie, I was disgusted,” Porter stated. “I don’t really have much to say beyond that.”

Regarding growing calls for the investigation into Kim Porter’s death to be reopened, Jake Porter dismissed the previous investigation as “a load of c**p.” Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 47, was found to have died from lobar pneumonia, and her death was ruled natural.

While Jake Porter did not explicitly call for a new investigation into his daughter’s passing, his comments reflect a lingering distrust in the original findings. For now, he remains resolute, waiting for what he believes to be the inevitable unveiling of the truth.

As rumors continue to swirl around Diddy’s legal troubles and the circumstances surrounding Kim Porter’s death, her father’s words add another layer to the ongoing saga.