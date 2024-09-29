While dozens of hip-hop artists have expressed appreciation of Taylor Swift‘s talents (with several such as Ice Spice and Post Malone going as far as to collab with her), one rapper is definitely not a fan of the songstress.

Lil Pump took to Instagram over the weekend to show him donning a t-shirt that said “F*** Talor Swift.” In an Instagram post, which Pump captioned “JUST A QUICK REMINDER FOR THE SWIFTIES” (complete with a middle finger emoji), he can be seen taking off his t-shirt and trading it for a simple white t-shirt with red letter that read “F*** Talor Swift” on the front as well as on the back.

He appears in the video with an unnamed Asian woman at what appears to be a shopping center in Hong Kong (he says “I love Hong Kong” in the video).

This is not Pump’s first shot at Swift. On September 15, he tweeted “Taylor Swift….go f*** yourself” before criticizing her endorsement of Kamala Harris for president. Pump is an outspoken Trump supporter, going so far as to wrap a vehicle with Trump’s likeness and posting it on Instagram with the caption “Pump for Trump.”

As of Sunday night, Taylor Swift had yet to respond to Pump’s choice in attire.