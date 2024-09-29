Two weeks ago, social media buzzed with speculation that supermodel Naomi Campbell and celebrity stylist Law Roach were shading Rihanna after the singer appeared to walk past them without acknowledgment while sitting front row at the Alaïa fashion show. The brief moment, captured on camera, sparked rumors of tension between the two icons.

However, Naomi Campbell has quickly downplayed the drama, addressing the circulating rumors head-on.

In an interview with The New York Times, Campbell dismissed the idea of a feud, saying, “I’m not about to let the world pitch two Black women against each other.” She emphasized the importance of unity, adding, “We are two women with two children, mothers.”

By speaking out against the fake beef, Naomi Campbell is making it clear that there is no animosity between her and Rihanna, focusing instead on solidarity and respect. As two influential figures in the fashion and entertainment industries, both women continue to inspire with their work, their motherhood journeys, and their unwavering grace in the face of public scrutiny.