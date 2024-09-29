We know it’s Sunday so we’ll keep this short anns sweet to protect everyone’s peace. Woosah … Okay, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd was interviews while on News Nation and claimed theirs is an explicit video out there involving a more high-profile celebrity than Diddy, that is allegedly being sold. Again this is all alleged but he contends the video was reportedly filmed at Diddy’s Atlanta home, and could have serious repercussions, potentially affecting over 100 individuals in Hollywood. How that would be the case remains to be seen, if this in fact even true and quite frankly, we don’t know.

Get this, in an interview, Mitchell-Kidd, who represents one of Diddy’s accusers, revealed that tapes have been circulating within the entertainment industry. Yikes.

“There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around,” she stated. This particular video is drawing attention due to its explicit nature, although it is unclear whether the celebrity featured was a victim or simply present at the time.

What’s more troubling as if things couldn’t get darker, Mitchell-Kidd further explained that the person involved seemed unaware they were being recorded. “This was in his Atlanta home, and it does seem like the person isn’t looking into the video,” she said during an interview on Banfield, adding, “I can tell the video was pornographic.”

ICYMI, the attorney’s client, accused Diddy of sexual assault in 2018, claiming (TRIGGER WARNING) that she was assaulted after becoming disoriented from a drink at one of Diddy’s notorious “freak-off” parties, which were said to involve drugs and coercive sexual behavior. The victim alleged that Diddy assaulted her with an object and involved another man while he watched.

What’s more, the explicit videos have reportedly surfaced on the dark web. The potential leak of this tape could cause significant fallout for many in Hollywood who were once associated with Diddy. Again we can’t confirm if this tape exists so we’ll keep an eye out for more tangible intel as our reporting continues.