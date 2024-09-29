Hip-hop celebrated its 51st birthday in August and it’s fitting that it is shortly followed by Hispanic heritage month. While hip-hop has most of its roots in African-American culture, the sound has been influenced by Hispanic artists and culture as well almost since its inception. The last five decades have seen dozens of explosive partnerships between Hispanic music legends and non-Hispanic hip-hop and pop artists, showcasing how these trailblazing collabs have broken cultural boundaries, creating chart-topping hits, and redefining the music scene.

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber: “Despacito” was a global reggaeton sensation blending Latin rhythms with pop influences. The song tied for the longest run at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015.

“Taki Taki” by Ozuna, DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, and Cardi B: “Taki Taki” brought together an international assembly of talent including Latin sensation Ozuna, French producer DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, and Cardi B for what was arguably one of the catchiest songs of 2018.

“Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)” by Lumidee featuring Busta Rhymes and Fabolous: Possibly the catchiest song back in the summer of 2003, this track seamlessly blended Lumidee’s melodic voice and Fabolous and Busta Rhymes’ punctuated raps, resulting in a timeless hit.

“Give Me Everything” by Pitbull and Ne-Yo (with honorable mentions): In 2004, Pitbull made his debut to the music scene alongside several established hip-hop artists releasing hit tracks such as “Culo” and “Roma” with Lil Jon and “That’s Nasty” with Lil Jon and Fat Joe. He would again team up with Lil Jon three years later on “The Anthem,” which sampled the 1970s Latin single “El Africano” by Sonora Dinamita (E-40 made an appearance in the music video as well). Pitbull would team up with dozens of other pop and hip-hop stars over the next decade including Chris Brown, T-Pain, Akon, Lloyd, Christina Aguilera, Kesha, and more- including collabing with Ne-Yo multiple times, most notably for “Give Me Everything” in 2011. The song, which also featured Dutch DJ Afrojack and American singer Nayer, was the first Billboard Hot 100 number one single for all of the artists except for Ne-Yo.

“I’m Real” (remix) by Jennifer Lopez featuring Ja Rule: Before Pitbull made his worldwide debut as Mr. Worldwide, the remix of “I’m Real” was a 2001 hit that blended R&B and hip-hop sounds, culminating in a chart-topping track, known for its catchy melody and playful lyrics. The song marked a pivotal moment in Lopez’s music career, showcasing her versatility and solidifying her presence in the pop and urban music scene while further propelling Ja Rule’s dominance of the music scene in 2001.

“Mia” by Drake and Bad Bunny: “Mia” by Bad Bunny featuring Drake is a bilingual reggaeton hit where Drake sings in Spanish (how well is a different topic of debate). However, the infectious track blends Latin rhythms with hip-hop, celebrating love and culture, and was generally met with positive audience reception, working its way onto club and party playlists throughout 2018.

“Bailando” by Enrique Iglesias ft. Sean Paul, Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona: “Bailando” was a vibrant, danceable anthem blending reggaeton, Latin pop, and dancehall, celebrating love and passion with infectious energy and becoming a top dance hit of 2014 (fitting as “bailando” means dancing in Spanish).

“Vato” by Snoop Dogg and B-Real: Long before he was the face of America at the Olympics, Snoop paired with the Cypress Hill frontman for “Vato,” a song that infused the talent of both superstars. While some criticized the video for making fun of Hispanic culture, both artists said that the song (and video) were meant to address issues of racial conflict between Blacks and Hispanics, especially in Los Angeles (this became more evident when the song’s video was released).

“Did it Again” by Shakira and Kid Cudi (with honorable mentions): Since bursting onto the American pop music scene in 2001, Shakira has spent over two decades rising to a global sensation, teaming up with American hip-hop and pop stars including Rihanna (“Can’t Remember to Forget You”), Beyonce (“Beautiful Liar”), Wycleff Jean (“Hips Don’t Lie”), Black Eyed Peas (“Girl Like Me”), and Cardi B (“Punteria”). However, “Did it Again” with Kid Cudi might be one of both artists’ most underrated songs that deserves more credit than it’s been given.

“Como No” by Akon and Becky G: “Como No” (which means “of course” in Spanish), which was the lead single on Akon’s Latin debut album El Negreeto, was met with positive global reception, especially in Europe where the duo performed it at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards.

“Todo Para Ti” by Shakira, Thalia, Ricky Martin, Carlos Santana, Gloria Estefan, Michael Jackson (and others): “Todo Para Ti” was originally recorded in English as “What More Can I Give” by Michael Jackson and a superstar lineup that included Mariah Carey, Mya, Brian McKnight, Luther Vandross, Usher, and more following the September 11th attacks in 2001. It was recorded later in Spanish as “Todo Para Ti.” While some non-Hispanic artists appeared only on the English version and some Hispanic artists appeared only on the Spanish version, Shakira, Thalia, Ricky Martin, Carlos Santana, Gloria Estefan, Mya, Mariah Carey, Luther Vandross, Jon Secada, Celine Dion, Anastacia, and Brian McKnight all appeared on both versions.