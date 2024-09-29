First, who is YSL Mondo? He’s a co-founder of well, YSL. Now let’s talk about his recent drama with Offset and Cardi B. Basically YSL Mondo recently alleged Offset confronted him over a direct message he sent to Cardi B. Oh, DM drama. Guess that says it all these days.

Get this, in a video, Mondo claims that Offset called him out, telling him to “stay off the internet” and keep his personal issues private.

Mondo insists that the message he sent to Cardi wasn’t disrespectful. He says he advised her not to let Offset “drag her through the mud” and implied that she might need a “real one” in her life. So, that’s not disrespectful to who? Probably depends on who you ask.

Advertisement

As you might expect, Offset didn’t appreciate the message and allegedly called Mondo to confront him. Mondo recalled Offset asking, “Why you playing?” and accused Offset of blocking him from communicating with Cardi, saying, “You’re mad ‘cause I was trying to holla at Cardi.”

Mondo also accused Offset of previously bad-mouthing him and involving Cardi in their issues. He claimed Offset was upset over past situations, including one involving one of Offset’s baby mamas, where Mondo says he unknowingly got involved.

Mondo’s message to Offset was straightforward: don’t be mad now that the situation has become public. Although he walked back some of his more controversial statements about Cardi, Mondo still defended his overall stance, suggesting that Offset shouldn’t be upset now that the drama is out in the open.

As of now, neither Offset nor Cardi B have responded publicly to Mondo’s claims.

Okay, glad we got that cleared up, back to regular scheduling programming.