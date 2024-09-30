Boosie Badazz is facing public pushback from his daughter, Iviona Hatch, after controversial comments he made about her sexuality. The Baton Rouge rapper recently stated that he doesn’t allow Iviona to bring her girlfriend home, expressing fears about “contaminating” her siblings with her same-sex relationship. In a video posted to her Instagram on Friday (Sept. 27), Iviona, also known as Ivi, finally spoke out against her father’s remarks, saying she’s remained silent on the issue for far too long.

The drama unfolded after Boosie’s appearance at Revolt World on Sept. 22, where he sat down with Yung Miami on her show Caresha Please. During the interview, Boosie discussed how he reacted when his daughter came out, calling the moment “nothing.” However, he made it clear that he restricts her from bringing her girlfriend to the family home, stating, “I don’t want it to contaminate her other siblings.”

Boosie explained further, saying, “I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way. If I want grandchildren the right way, that’s what imma stand on. I don’t want my other little girl to look at that and say, ‘What’s that, daddy?’ to somebody she looks up to. My grandpa didn’t let it, my daddy didn’t let it, and I didn’t let it. I just hope the one under me doesn’t let it either because that’s not what our family believes in.”

Following these remarks, Ivi, who has kept a low profile on the topic, addressed her father’s stance in her Instagram video, sharing that she had been silent for nearly two years despite Boosie repeatedly discussing her sexuality publicly. “He always speaking on my sexuality. The whole world knows that, and it’s been about two years now that I’ve been quiet,” she said. “I did everything in my power to understand that this is my father, regardless. Imma accept him and love him for who he is.”

In the video, Ivi emphasized that she has remained respectful, but the time had come to voice her frustration with her father’s comments, which have continued to draw attention.

Boosie, who is known for his outspoken and often controversial opinions, said he maintains a close relationship with his daughter, despite his disapproval of her romantic life. However, the public nature of the tension between them highlights a growing rift that may be difficult to reconcile, as Ivi begins to speak out on her own terms.