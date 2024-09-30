Cam’ron Reveals He Turned Down NYC Key to the City Offer Last Month

New York Mayor Eric Adams has been recently indicted by the federal government for alleged ties to the Turkish government, accepting bribes and illegal campaign funds.

Adams also recently took back the key to the city, which was awarded to Diddy, but another rapper was also offered the honor.

Appearing on his It Is What It Is show, Cam’ron revealed that he was offered the key, but he denied it.

“Last month, they called me to see if I wanted the key to the city. I said, ‘I don’t want to be involved with nothin’.’ They offered me that sh–. They said, ‘Cam, you want the key?’ I said, ‘That ain’t really up my alley right now, I’m cool with the key to New York City, man.’” – Cam’ron

Cam'ron reveals he was recently offered the key to the city of New York but declined it.

Mayor Eric Adams of New York City has been indicted on federal charges of bribery conspiracy, fraud, and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday. The charges stem from a three-year investigation that examined Adams’s dealings with foreign nationals, particularly his alleged ties to the Turkish government.

The indictment accuses Adams of accepting and seeking illegal foreign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign. It also alleges that the corrupt activities continued after his inauguration, with Adams preparing for future elections by planning to solicit more illegal donations and granting favors to those who supported his mayoral bid.

One of the most significant allegations involves Adams’s relationship with a “senior official in the Turkish diplomatic establishment.” The indictment claims this official facilitated illegal donations and provided Adams with luxury gifts, including heavily discounted flights on Turkish Airlines and stays at high-end hotels. The New York Times reports that during a 2017 trip, Adams and two others stayed at the Bentley Suite in the St. Regis Istanbul for less than $600, despite the typical cost being around $7,000.

Businesses are also accused of bypassing New York City’s campaign finance rules by funneling large donations through employees, enabling Adams to secure public matching funds illegally. The mayor allegedly used U.S.-based straw donors to conceal these illicit contributions.

Adams, a known world traveler, allegedly flew Turkish Airlines despite the inconvenience because of his free travel benefits, valued at tens of thousands of dollars. The indictment highlights one instance in 2017 when Adams’s partner was surprised to learn he was in Turkey, as she had believed he was flying to France.