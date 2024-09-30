Common and Pete Rock Drop New Video for “When The Sun Shines Again” Featuring Bilal and Posdnuos

Common and Pete Rock have released the visually stunning new video for their song “When The Sun Shines Again,” off their debut full-length collaboration The Auditorium, Vol. 1, which dropped this summer via Loma Vista Recordings. The video features Bilal and De La Soul’s Posdnuos and was produced by Pete Rock. Directed by Marleaux Desire and ILLIMITEWORD, the video brings the song’s themes to life through creative and striking visuals.

Last Friday, the duo wrapped up their 19-stop The Auditorium Tour at Webster Hall in New York City. This performance followed their sold-out, three-night (six-show) residency at the iconic Blue Note Jazz Club earlier in the week, where they wowed fans with their genre-blending live sets.

Earlier this month, Common and Pete Rock received four BET Hip Hop Awards nominations, including “Best Duo/Group” and “Impact Track” for their song “Fortunate.” Common also earned a nod for “Lyricist of the Year,” while Pete Rock was nominated for “Producer of the Year.”

